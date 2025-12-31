Ingold went without a carry or target while playing 28 of the Dolphins' 55 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Buccaneers.

The fullback had recorded short receptions in both of the previous two games, but quarterback Quinn Ewers didn't look Ingold's way on his 24 dropbacks on the afternoon. Ingold has suited up in each of the Dolphins' first 16 games and has recorded nine yards on two carries and 49 yards on seven receptions.