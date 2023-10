Ingold says he'll be able to play this week despite wearing a walking boot after Sunday's win over the Giants, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ingold played a season-low 19 snaps in the victory, but the Wisconsin product doesn't believe he'll need any extra time to recover. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the team's initial injury report and in the days leading up to the Dolphins' Week 6 matchup with the Panthers.