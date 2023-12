Ingold played 20 of the Dolphins' 61 snaps on offense and recorded one reception for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 45-15 win over the Commanders.

Ingold hasn't taken any carries since Week 3, but the fullback has continued to see occasional involvement in the passing game as a dump-off target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Over his last five games, Ingold has reeled in six of eight targets for 19 yards.