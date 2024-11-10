Ingold (calf) was limited in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold has been limited in practice all week due to a calf injury he aggravated in Week 9 against Buffalo. Ingold could be a true game-time decision, meaning his status for Monday's game won't be known until the Dolphins' inactive list is announced approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.