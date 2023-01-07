Ingold (thumb) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Jets.
Ingold picked up a thumb injury during the loss to Green Bay on Christmas Day, which left him available for a season-low 11 offensive snaps during last Sunday's defeat New England. The 26-year-old was then limited during each practice Week 18. Ingold has played a career-high 386 offensive snaps across 16 games this season, and he's seen sparing usage as a receiver out of the backfield with 15 receptions (on 23 targets) for 105 yards and a touchdown. His potential absence would also leave Miami without its lone fullback in the running game.