Ingold (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ingold upgraded to full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough after opening Miami's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his calf injury in time for Thursday night's game. The 28-year-old has appeared in nine games this season, logging nine carries for 13 yards and catching seven of eight targets for 60 yards. He's expected to contribute on offense and special teams in Week 13.