Ingold (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 11 contest versus the Raiders.

Ingold entered the weekend as questionable due to a lingering foot injury, but he's been cleared to take the field Sunday in Miami. He hasn't gotten more than two touches in any game this season, so his ability to suit up isn't going to make waves in fantasy circles. However, Ingold is the Dolphins' only fullback, and his presence on the field helps the offense in ways that don't usually show up next to his name in the box score.