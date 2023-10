Ingold (foot) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, David Furones of The Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold's foot injury seemed to be getting better throughout the week, as he went from a DNP in Wednesday's practice to a limited participant Thursday and Friday. The Wisconsin product was seen in a walking boot after the Dolphins' Week 5 win over the Giants, but it now seems as if he'll play through the issue this Sunday.