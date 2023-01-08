site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Alec Ingold: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 8, 2023
Ingold (thumb) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Ingold suffered the injury Week 16 against the Packers, which left him limited Week 17 against the Patriots. Whether he'll return to his usual snap count Week 18 is unknown, but the 26-year-old fullback will definitely be available to play.
