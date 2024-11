Ingold (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold has missed Miami's last two regular-season games after aggravating a calf injury in Week 9 against the Bills. Ingold's return Sunday gives the Dolphins' run blocking a boost and will open space in the ground game for running backs De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.