Johnson agreed to terms with the Dolphins on Thursday.

The veteran linebacker will join his third team after spending the last five seasons with the Broncos and Seahawks. Johnson appeared in only one game last year, spending most of his time on Seattle's practice squad. Throughout his career, the 31-year-old tallied 252 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 39 appearances. Expect the Tennessee product to compete for a depth role on Miami's defense ahead of the coming season.