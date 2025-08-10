Dolphins' Alexander Mattison: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mattison went to the locker room during Sunday's preseason game against the Bears due to an apparent head injury, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Mattison was tackled and thrown to the ground head-first early in the fourth quarter, which prompted trainers to check in on the veteran running back. He was able to walk off the field and into the locker room under his own power, but he's unlikely to return to Sunday's exhibition game, which opens the door for Ollie Gordon to lead the backfield down the stretch. If Mattison doesn't return, he'll finish with three carries for eight yards and a touchdown along with one catch (on two targets) for 21 yards.
