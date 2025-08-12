Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Mattison (neck), who was placed on season-ending IR on Monday, does not have a career-ending injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mattison suffered a neck injury during Sunday's preseason tie against the Bears that required surgery, and will cause him to miss the entire 2025 season. It's encouraging that Mattison may be back in action for the 2026 campaign, though given that he inked only a one-year deal with Miami this offseason, it's likely that his next opportunity will come with another organization. With Mattison on IR, both second-year pro Jaylen Wright and rookie sixth-rounder Ollie Gordon benefit from a clearer path to touches behind starter De'Von Achane.