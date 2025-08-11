Dolphins' Alexander Mattison: Moves to injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins placed Mattison (neck) on injured reserve Monday
Mattison emerged from Sunday's preseason tie with the Bears with neck soreness and then reportedly underwent neck surgery not longer afterward, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. With Mattison's move to IR, the severity of the injury more or less has been confirmed, and he'll miss the 2025 season, barring getting cut with an injury settlement. Both Jaylen Wright and rookie Ollie Gordon now both have clearer paths to locked-in reserve roles behind Miami's top RB De'Von Achane.
