Dolphins' Alexander Mattison: Season-ending injury, per report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mattison reportedly underwent season-ending neck surgery Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
We'll await further confirmation from the Dolphins, but it looks like Mattison, who hurt his neck during Sunday's game against the Bears, is a candidate for IR. In his looming absence, look for the team to add depth to a backfield that also includes De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon.
More News
-
Dolphins' Alexander Mattison: Managing soreness•
-
Dolphins' Alexander Mattison: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Alexander Mattison: Joining Miami•
-
Raiders' Alexander Mattison: Limited volume as lead back•
-
Raiders' Alexander Mattison: In line to pace Week 18 backfield•
-
Raiders' Alexander Mattison: In line to start Sunday•