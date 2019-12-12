Play

Hurns (ankle/knee) is participating in Thursday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hurns was held out of Wednesday's practice due to ankle and knee injuries, so even if he ends up listed as "limited" on Thursday's practice report it'll represent a step in the right direction. If the 28-year-old is able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, he could be in line for a lead role in Miami's receiving corps with DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson both still in the concussion protocol.

