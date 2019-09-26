Play

Hurns (concussion) is not practicing Thursday, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hurns appears to be trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Chargers. He's working his way through the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury Week 3 versus the Cowboys. The Dolphins promoted Isaiah Ford from the practice squad Wednesday to provide receiver depth in Hurns' absence.

