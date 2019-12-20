Play

Hurns (ankle/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Hurns thus is in line to see work in three-receiver sets alongside DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, but he's tough to trust in Week 16 fantasy lineups after seeing just one target (which resulted in a nine-yard catch) in last Sunday's loss to the Giants,

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends