Hurns exited Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys due to a concussion, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Hurns left the game midway through the first quarter and will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before retaking the field. The Dolphins will operate with only DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant and Preston Williams at wide receiver with Hurns sidelined.

