Hurns caught five of eight targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.

No. 1 receiver DeVante Parker exited with a concussion, but Hurns still played second fiddle to Isaiah Ford, who finished with 92 yards on nine targets. Hurns will have some deep-league appeal Week 15 against a Giants defense that's struggled to defend the wide receiver position, especially if Parker has to miss that game.