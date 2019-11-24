Hurns brought in four of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 41-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Hurns was a distant second to DeVante Parker in receiving yardage on the afternoon, but he was able to notch his second touchdown of the season late in the fourth quarter from 19 yards out. The sixth-year pro now has back-to-back four-catch efforts, and he'll look to build on Sunday's performance versus the Eagles in Week 13.