Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Good to go
Hurns has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Hurns has resumed practicing in full, putting him on track to play Sunday versus Washington. With Albert Wilson (hip/calf) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) both looking iffy for Week 6, Hurns could tentatively be in line for a key role on offense. Of course, he remains off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats.
