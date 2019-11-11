Play

Hurns caught two of four targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.

Hurns saw his highest target share of the season Sunday, but he didn't manage to convert that opportunity into notable fantasy production. With Preston Williams (knee) on injured reserve it remains possible that Hurns could carve out an expanded role on offense going forward, but outside of deep fantasy formats he doesn't warrant much consideration.

