Hurns caught his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Hurns is operating behind DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki in the pecking order of Miami's aerial attack, with running back Patrick Laird also demanding a larger target share. Without high enough upside to balance out his low floor, Hurns doesn't warrant fantasy consideration outside the deepest of leagues.

