Hurns is signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Released by Dallas earlier this week, Hurns said he's returned to health after suffering a severe ankle injury in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He may push for a top-three role with the Dolphins, but he's more likely to end up fourth or fifth on the depth. Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson (hip) are clear favorites for regular work in three-wide formations, and Jakeem Grant will also be in the mix for snaps.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...