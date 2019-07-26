Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Inks deal with Dolphins
Hurns is signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Released by Dallas earlier this week, Hurns said he's returned to health after suffering a severe ankle injury in the wild-card round of the playoffs. He may push for a top-three role with the Dolphins, but he's more likely to end up fourth or fifth on the depth. Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson (hip) are clear favorites for regular work in three-wide formations, and Jakeem Grant will also be in the mix for snaps.
