Hurns projects for a backup role in 2020, Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reports.

Hurns opened last season in a part-time role and elevated to the No. 2 receiver job after Preston Williams suffered an ACL tear in Week 9. The 28-year-old had an efficient season with a 68.1 percent catch rate and 8.9 yards per target, but he never topped five catches or 68 yards in any one game, ultimately catching 32 passes on 522 offensive snaps. Given that he signed a two-year extension in November, Hurns figures to keep his roster spot in 2020, though the extent of his role may depend on Williams' recovery. The Dolphins might also consider using Hurns in the slot, especially if Albert Wilson becomes a cap casualty. Hurns' experience playing both inside and outside makes him useful as a No. 4 receiver, capable of filling in at any of the WR spots. He should be fully recovered from the ankle and neck injuries that caused him to miss Week 17 last season.