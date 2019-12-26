Play

Hurns (ankle/neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Hurns has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions. The 28-year-old will likely manage to play through his injuries during Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots, in which case he'll play his usual role as Miami's No.3 wideout.

