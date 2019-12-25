Play

Hurns (ankle/neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hurns was forced out of Week 16's win over the Bengals due to a shoulder issue, and he's now nursing ankle and neck injuries. Still, there's not yet any reason to worry that the 28-year-old is in danger of missing Sunday's divisional contest against the Patriots.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends