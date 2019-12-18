Hurns was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Hurns was held out of last Wednesday's practice due to ankle and knee injuries, but he managed to suit up without any issues Week 15. The 28-year-old appears on track for Sunday's tilt against the Bengals, in which case he'll suit up as the No. 3 wideout behind DeVante Parker (hip) and Albert Wilson (hip).