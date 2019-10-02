Play

Hurns (concussion) is wearing a red non-contact jersey and doing individual drills in Wednesday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Hurns remains in the league's five-step concussion protocol. The 27-year-old wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week, so it's encouraging to now see him logging some form of work. There's no timetable for Hurns' recovery at this point, but when he retakes the field he'll mix into Miami's receiving corps behind DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson (hip/calf).

