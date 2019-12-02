Hurns caught three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 37-31 win over the Eagles.

The 28-year-old continues to see roughly equal targets to Albert Wilson as the Nos. 2/3 receivers behind DeVante Parker, although both saw lower target volume than tight end Mike Gesicki on Sunday. Though Hurns is operating in a starting role due to the lack of depth in Miami's banged-up receiver corps, he doesn't offer much upside aside from the occasional touchdown -- he has exceeded 50 yards in just two contests this season, and he's scored twice.