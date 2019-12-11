Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Non-participant Wednesday
Hurns (ankle/knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Hurns appears to have sustained ankle and knee injuries during Week 14's divisional loss against the Jets, during which he hauled in five of eight targets for a season-high 68 yards. With DeVante Parker (concussion) and Albert Wilson (concussion) both limited in practice Wednesday, Miami's only healthy wide receivers to begin the week are Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Trevor Davis.
