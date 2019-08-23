Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Not targeted Thursday
Hurns played 30 snaps on offense during Thursday's preseason win over Jacksonville.
Hurns did not see a target during Thursday's exhibition match, but his 30 offensive snaps were the most among Miami's wideouts. The 27-year-old appears back to full health after suffering an ankle injury in the wild-card round of the playoffs with Dallas, and is now pushing for a depth role with the Dolphins.
