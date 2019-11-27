Play

Hurns was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Hurns seems to have suffered an ankle injury during Week 12's loss to the Browns. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his practice activity ahead of Sunday's contest against the Eagles. With Jakeem Grant (ankle) now on injured reserve and Albert Wilson (hip/chest) battling injuries, Hurns could be in for a key role in Miami's aerial attack if healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories