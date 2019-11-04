Hurns is likely to play an increased role in Miami's offense with Preston Williams (knee) out for the season, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Hurns hasn't yet exceeded three targets in a single game, but with Williams -- who leads the Dolphins in receptions with 32 -- done for the year, he stands to compete with Jakeem Grant for the No. 3 receiver gig going forward. The Dolphins' offense has a slate of tough matchups on deck, with the Colts, Bills and Browns coming up, but Hurns is nonetheless worth consideration in deep fantasy formats.