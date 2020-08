Hurns has elected to opt out of the 2020 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In a statementvia Twitter, Hurns noted that he made the decision with what's best for his family in mind. The 28-year-old hauled in 32 passes for 416 yards and two TDs in 14 games with the Dolphins last season. With Hurns having opted out, DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Albert Wilson currently top the team's wideout depth chart.