Hurns (ankle) is practicing in full Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hurns kicked off the week limited due to an ankle issue, but he looks to have managed a full recovery. Alongside DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, the 28-year-old appears on track to serve as one of Miami's three starting receivers against the Eagles on Sunday. Hurns has accumulated a combined eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks, giving him some fantasy upside in depth leagues.

