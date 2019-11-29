Dolphins' Allen Hurns: Practicing without limitations
Hurns (ankle) is practicing in full Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hurns kicked off the week limited due to an ankle issue, but he looks to have managed a full recovery. Alongside DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson, the 28-year-old appears on track to serve as one of Miami's three starting receivers against the Eagles on Sunday. Hurns has accumulated a combined eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks, giving him some fantasy upside in depth leagues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...