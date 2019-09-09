Hurns caught one of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

Hurns is buried on Miami's depth chart behind DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson (calf) and Jakeem Grant in an offense that struggled mightily Week 1. Now four years removed from his career-best 64/1,031/10 stat line over 15 games with the Jaguars in 2015, it's difficult to imagine a path for Hurns achieving fantasy relevance this season.