Hurns (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hurns is working to clear the league's concussion protocol, and his lack of availability isn't much of a surprise. In Hurns' absence, Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford are candidates to see increased snaps on offense.

