Hurns caught his only target for 12 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Hurns made the most of his lone target, connecting with Ryan Fitzpatrick for a score during the first quarter. Unfortunately, Miami's offense was kept from reaching paydirt again from that point on. Hurns' low weekly target volume makes him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, but facing a plus matchup against the Jets' secondary in Week 9, he could provide low-upside value in the deepest of leagues.