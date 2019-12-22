Play

Hurns left Sunday's game against the Bengals after suffering a shoulder injury.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Hurns caught both of his targets for 41 yards. In his absence, Isaiah Ford could see some added opportunities in the Miami passing offense.

More News

