Hurns signed a two-year, $8 million extension with the Dolphins on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen hasn't exactly been productive in his first season with the Dolphins, recording just 13 receptions, 170 receiving yards and one touchdown through eight games this season. That production evidently was enough to earn an extension, however, that will lock up the 2014 undrafted rookie free agent with the Dolphins until 2021.

