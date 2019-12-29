Play

Hurns (ankle/neck) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Patriots.

The young veteran headed into the weekend with a legitimate questionable tag, but he apparently didn't show enough in pregame warmups to warrant active status. Hurns signed a contract extension with the Dolphins earlier this season and finished the campaign with a 32-416-2 line on 47 targets, stepping up his play in the second half of the season. His absence Sunday could lead to an uptick in snaps and targets for isaiah Ford and Albert Wilson.

