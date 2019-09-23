Hurns remains in the concussion protocol Monday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hurns is now travelling back to Miami after having remained in Dallas after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field, which makes Hurns' chances of suiting up Week 4 versus the Chargers murky at best.

