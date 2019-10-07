Hurns remains in the concussion protocol, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Hurns suffered the head injury Sept. 22 and wasn't able to return to full health during a bye week. Fellow wide receivers Albert Wilson (hip/calf) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) also have been banged up for Miami.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories