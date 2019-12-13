Hurns (ankle/knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hurns was unable to practice Wednesday due to ankle and knee injuries, but he's now logged two consecutive full practices and looks back to full health. With DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson still in the concussion protocol, but making progress, Hurns could play a lead role in Miami's receiver corps Sunday in New York.