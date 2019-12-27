Hurns (ankle/neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Hurns was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week, preventing him from earning clearance in advance of the season finale. In the event the 28-year-old ultimately avoids the inactive list, he should see a fair amount of snaps in a four-man receiver rotation that also includes DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Isaiah Ford.