Hurns caught four of six passes for 53 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to Buffalo. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Hurns set season highs in catches, targets and yards during Sunday's performance as he continues to assert himself in the pecking order. Hurns has now been targeted at least thrice in three consecutive games, which doesn't sound like much until you notice that he was targeted three times just once in his first six outings. He's trending upward, but is probably not worth much attention Sunday against a highly rated Browns pass defense.