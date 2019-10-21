Hurns caught all three of his targets for 53 yards during Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Hurns served as the Dolphins' No. 3 wideout during the Week 7 loss, with Albert Wilson possibly still dealing with hip and calf issues. He notched-season high marks in terms of yardage and catches. Still, Hurns isn't a candidate for reliable fantasy production going forward. Even if Wilson were to remain limited, DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are the operating as the clear top targets in Miami's receiving corps.