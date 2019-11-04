Hurns caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Hurns served as Miami's No. 3 wide receiver behind DeVante Parker and Preston Williams in Week 9, but his involvement in the aerial attack was once again minimal. The 27-year-old has yet to see more than three targets in a game this season, and he remains off the fantasy radar outside of deep leagues.

